HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $564.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

