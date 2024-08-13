Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HWM opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

