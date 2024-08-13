Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

HUMA opened at $6.62 on Monday. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

