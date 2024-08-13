Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,276,000 after acquiring an additional 225,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

