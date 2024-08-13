Huntsman (HUN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 203.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 462,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 309,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 654,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

