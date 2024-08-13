Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.89.

H stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

