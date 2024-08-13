i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,096.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 337,576 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 306,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

