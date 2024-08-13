IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.57

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and traded as low as $26.97. IGM Financial shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1,157 shares changing hands.

IGM Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

