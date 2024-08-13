Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

