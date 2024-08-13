Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INCY opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

