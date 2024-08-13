Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 5th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NYSE IR opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,236 shares of company stock worth $20,930,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

