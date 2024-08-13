Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

