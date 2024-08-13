Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000.

UOCT stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

