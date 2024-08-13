Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 291.71% from the company’s current price.

INZY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 205,417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

