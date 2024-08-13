Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond T. Betler bought 5,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at $544,334.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.6 %

FSTR stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

