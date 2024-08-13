Insider Buying: Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Director Purchases 31,100 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Kummeth acquired 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,679.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 6.4 %

QSI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.