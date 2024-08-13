Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

IDN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

