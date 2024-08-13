Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.