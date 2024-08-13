Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMT opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

