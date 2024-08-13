Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

