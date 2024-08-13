Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 337.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMW opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
