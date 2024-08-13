Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 337.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMW opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

