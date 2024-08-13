Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.77

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and traded as low as $62.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 25,239 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.