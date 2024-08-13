Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

