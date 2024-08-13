iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

