iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.