iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

