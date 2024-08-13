iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $6,552,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 233,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

