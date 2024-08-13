iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.29% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 328,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $2,737,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $24.10.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

