iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

