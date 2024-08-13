iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,222 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

SLV opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.