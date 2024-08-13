iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYG stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

