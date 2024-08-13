Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $1,411,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

