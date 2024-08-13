Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 248,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

