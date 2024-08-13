Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares trading hands.
Jason Industries Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Jason Industries
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
