Jeffrey A. Jewell Purchases 200 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.22 per share, with a total value of $14,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,676.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

