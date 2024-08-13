JMP Securities Lowers Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target to $9.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 119.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVRA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Savara stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90. Savara has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Savara by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $9,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

