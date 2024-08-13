JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $141.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $117.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Entergy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after buying an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.