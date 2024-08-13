Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $39.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.