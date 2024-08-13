Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $5.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Priority Technology Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In related news, CFO Tim O’leary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim O’leary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 722,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,110. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

