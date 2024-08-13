Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $5.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.86.
In related news, CFO Tim O’leary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim O’leary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 722,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,110. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
