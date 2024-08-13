Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $75.48.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $46,419,370. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

