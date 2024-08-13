Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 336.50 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.50 ($5.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of £300.26 million, a PE ratio of 311.57, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.09.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

