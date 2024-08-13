Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 336.50 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.50 ($5.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of £300.26 million, a PE ratio of 311.57, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.09.
About Kenmare Resources
