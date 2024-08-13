KLA Co. (KLAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $32.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $757.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $803.70 and its 200-day moving average is $729.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

