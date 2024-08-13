KLA Co. (KLAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
KLA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $32.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $757.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $803.70 and its 200-day moving average is $729.59.
KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.
In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
