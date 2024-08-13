Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in July

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
