Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in July

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

