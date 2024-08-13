Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

