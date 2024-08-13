Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

KURA stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,732 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

