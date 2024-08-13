Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

