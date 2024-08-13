Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics
In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,122,000.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
