L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Insider Sean M. Reilly Acquires 620 Shares

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) insider Sean M. Reilly bought 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,211.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,964.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 760.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

