Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $4.40 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.19% from the stock’s current price.
Largo Stock Performance
Shares of LGO stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.79.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.