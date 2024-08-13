Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $4.40 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.19% from the stock’s current price.

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of LGO stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

About Largo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Largo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

