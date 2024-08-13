Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SWIM opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $625.29 million, a P/E ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

